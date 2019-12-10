New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said the local administration of Jammu and Kashmir will take a call on release of detained political leaders in the valley and the Centre won’t interfere in the process.

Shah said the government has no intention to keep any leader under custody even for one more day. He was responding to a question by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and detention of political leaders.

“..it is for local administration to decide when political leaders will be released. We don’t want to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released. There will be no interference from our side,” Shah said.

Taking on the Congress, Shah said, Farooq Abdullah is in custody for six months but the Congress had kept his father in custody for 11 years.

“Farooq Abdullah’s father was kept in jail for 11 years by the Congress. We don’t want to follow them and as soon as the administration decides, they will be released,” he said.

He further said all leaders should be concerned about political leaders in the valley, he is also concerned but if leaders are more worried about people of Kashmir it will send a better message.

Underlining that the situation is completely normal in the valley, Shah said, “99.5 per cent students of eleventh class sat for exams there, but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy, seven lakh people availed OPD services in Srinagar, Section 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity.”

Earlier Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, responding to a supplementary question by Sridhar Kotagiri, said stone pelting incidents have decreased substantially in 2019.

In 2018, 802 such incidents were reported which reduced to 544 in 2019, while only 190 stone pelting incidents were reported since August 5, Reddy said.

All leading English, Urdu newspapers and TV channels are working in the valley, he said.

PTI