Srinagar: As many as 59 Covid patients succumbed in different hospitals of J&K on Sunday taking the total number of people killed by the pandemic in the Union Territory to 3,149.

Officials said the fatalities comprised 31 in the Jammu division and 28 in the Kashmir division, while there were 4,141 cases, of which 1,690 were from the Jammu division and 2,451 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 244,608 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 189,836 have recovered. The number of active cases is 51,623 out of which 20,434 are from the Jammu division and 31,189 from the Kashmir division.