Kampala: The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) Friday named their final squad for the T20 Women’s World Cup Global qualifiers scheduled from April 19 to May 2 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Janet Mbabazi will be leading the 15-member Uganda squad, whereas Rita Musamali has been named as the vice-captain of the team.

The squad for the T20 Global Qualifiers has only one change with Proscovia Alako making a return for Immaculate Nandera. The rest of the squad was part of the training tour to India at Omtex and the African Games in Ghana.

The Victoria Pearls will be chasing a World Cup slot at the qualifiers in which they are in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, the United States, Thailand and Scotland. Hosts UAE, Ireland, the Netherlands, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe are in Group B.

“The team will leave Uganda 19th April and will play two warm-up games against Vanuatu and UAE before the group games start 25th/04/2024. Uganda will experience playing under lights for the 1st time against Scotland and Thailand while the games against USA and Sri Lanka are day games,” read the Uganda Cricket Association in a statement released Thursday.

The top six teams from the T20 World Cup in 2023 in South Africa – Australia, South Africa, England, India, New Zealand, and the West Indies – earned direct qualification while Bangladesh qualified as hosts and Pakistan by virtue of their position in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings.

The Global Qualifier has 10 teams: Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, UAE, USA, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from each group will enter the semifinals, and the two finalists will qualify for the T20 Women’s World Cup set to take place in Bangladesh later this year.

Uganda Squad:

Janet Mbabazi (captain), Rita Musamali (vice-captain), Consy Aweko, Kevin Awino, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Evlyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng, Phionah Khulume, Proscovia Alako, Gloria Obukor, Esther Iloku, Lorna Ayait, Malissa Ariokot, Sarah Walaza.