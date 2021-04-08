Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently holidaying in Maldives and Thursday she took to Instagram to post a few of her vacation pictures.

In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen posing near an infinity pool. She poses with a plate full of food in a snapshot and just hangs out with friends in another image.

She wrote: “Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.”

Janhvi has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts on Instagram. She also posted a cute video of her riding on the luggage trolley, calling it her “Shaahi sawari”.

Maldives seems to have become the favourite get-away destination. Bipasha Basu and her husband actor Karan Singh Grover, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza among others were spotted holidaying there lately.

Meanwhile, Janhvi finished shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry last month. She had then headed off to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi was last seen in the film Roohi, which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was one of the first to release in theatres post pandemic lockdown.