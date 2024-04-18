Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor Thursday treated her fans to her picture of a ‘good hair day.’

Janhvi, who made her acting debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directional ‘Dhadak‘, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, has 24.1 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Janhvi shared a casual selfie, wearing a white T-shirt and kept her long tresses open. With a no-makeup look, she is flaunting her wavy hairstyle.

The post is captioned: “Pls roze aise achhe hair days de do.. shubh baal diwas.”

The post was liked by her ‘Bawaal‘ co-star Varun Dhawan.

On the professional front, Janhvi next has romantic sports drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi‘ alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She also has the action thriller ‘Ulajh‘ starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang as lead.

Janhvi is also part of Telugu action drama ‘Devara‘, starring NTR Jr in the lead.

IANS