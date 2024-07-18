Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in the sports drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, has been hospitalised.

The actress has been feeling unwell for the last few days. As per a media report, the actress had cancelled all her appointments for Wednesday in order to rest and recuperate.

However, when her health deteriorated Thursday, her family rushed her to the hospital. The media reports have stated that it’s a case of severe food poisoning.

As Mumbai battling torrential rains, the city has witnessed a spike in infections and ill-health. The actress will be in the hospital for 1-2 days till her condition improves under the observation of doctors.

On the work front, the actress has 2 films in the pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of the Deputy High Commissioner of the embassy in ‘Ulajh’. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in the lead roles. It follows the story of a young IFS officer with a legacy of patriots in her family, entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy far away from her home

She also has ‘Devara: Part 1’, which marks her Telugu debut. The film also features the ‘RRR’ star NTR Jr. and actor Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by Koratala Siva, and is set to debut in cinemas September 27.

IANS