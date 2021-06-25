Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi oozes sexiness and her fans love her for it. Janhvi Kapoor is very active on the social media and often shares her photos and videos. She has now become the talk of the town and a hot topic of discussion among the netizens for a photo she has recently posted and shared on her Insta story.

The actress has shared a topless monochrome photo which immediately went viral with thousands of likes and comments. Some of the netizens also trolled her.

The picture was widely shared by Janhvi’s fan clubs. On one such post, fans dropped several compliments. One wrote, “She’s SO HOT”, while another commented, “Pls stop starring or i am already dead.” A third called the photo ‘very nice’.

Earlier this week, Janhvi entertained fans with a goofy dance to Sean Paul’s chart-topper ‘Temperature’. She was joined by her ‘Aksa gang’, with whom she has featured in several fun videos in the past.

Janhvi was recently seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

On the professional, Janhvi will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 and Takht