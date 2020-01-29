Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing headlines for her relationship with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. With a lot of exciting films in her kitty, Janhvi is currently the busiest actress in the town.

However, a picture of her with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar is now grabbing the headlines and everyone’s attention. Apart from her professional space, her personal life too constantly keeps on making it to the headlines.

Ever since her debut, the name of her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, started doing the rounds. He had attended the special screening of ‘Dhadak’ and even posted an Instagram story for Janhvi.

Though earlier there were reports that the duo broke up but their latest outing picture has added fuel to the fire again. A few hours ago, Janhvi shared a cosy picture with alleged ex-lover Shikhar. The two headed to Lonavala together and looks like they are having amazing time together. She has already shared a lot of pictures with him on social media and his one is taking the internet by storm.

On the work front, Janhvi has four films in her kitty. She will soon be seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Takht’ and ‘Roohi Afza’. It is being reported that she has also been roped in for Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Mr. Lele’.