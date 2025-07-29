New Delhi: Hindi film star Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for Jayanti Reddy’s latest collection “Reclaimed Opulence” on the sixth day of Hyundai India Couture Week.

Reddy blended classic craftsmanship with contemporary elegance in her designs, which reflected “a vibrant confluence of sustainability, heritage, and youthful innovation,” according to a press note.

“It had a total of 50 looks—35 womenswear and 15 menswear—infused with ornate embroidery, whimsical motifs, and dynamic layering”.

The show, which took place Monday evening at Taj Palace, began with a live music performance, featuring songs like “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi”, “Ajeeb Dastaan”, and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”.

The models then took over the stage, which was adorned with floral decorations.

The collection featured a spectrum of colours including red, purple, and dark green. The outfits for women comprised sarees with sleeveless blouses, suits, and long skirts paired with frilled corset tops. Menswear had traditional pieces with motifs all over.

Kapoor walked the ramp wearing a light pink fish-tail lehenga. The attire was intricately designed with crystals, beads and floral work. It had a long net trail stretching behind and the sleeves of the blouse were adorned with the crystals.

The Dhadak actor opted for minimal makeup and had her hair open. She entered the stage to the tunes of “Aaj Ki Raat”.

Reddy said Kapoor represents everything that the designer wanted as a showstopper.

“She is gorgeous, she is beautiful, she is magical, and that’s exactly what I wanted for my showstopper outfit. It was a very easy choice for me,” Reddy told PTI after the show.

Reddy said her latest collection was made from the leftovers of the previous shows, and that’s the reason it was named “Reclaimed Opulence”

“The collection is a celebration of everything heritage, it’s a celebration of craft, it’s a celebration of textiles. I used a lot of leftovers and textiles from previous archives and the show from the last season. That’s why it is called “Reclaimed Opulence,” Reddy said.

India Couture Week will conclude on Wednesday with the grand finale show by J J Valaya.