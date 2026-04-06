Mumbai: Singer Jasleen Royal has joined hands with Badshah for a poignant love ode titled ‘Inaam’, which the rapper-musician says helped him explore his quieter and more vulnerable side of his artistry.

‘Inaam’, which translates to “reward”, brings together two distinct artistic identities to belt out a track on love in its quietest and deepest form.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, said in a statement: “‘Inaam’ let me explore a quieter, more vulnerable side of my artistry. It’s simple, honest and something I think a lot of people will connect with.”

Royal sticks to her signature soft vocals for Inaam and traces the contours of a relationship defined by just emotional security.

The track is penned by Ansh Chahal and is showcased from a feminine perspective. It centres on a quiet but decisive realisation stating that love, at its most enduring, is found in presence, not performance. It captures the feeling of emotional safety of finding someone who feels like home.

For Jasleen, the new track with Badshah is a very personal song for her as she says in a statement: “ It is about the kind of love that walks into your chaos and quiets everything. It is the feeling of being held, like coming home, even when everything else feels uncertain. There’s a quiet kind of love in it, where their happiness matters just as much as your own.”

Royal, who stepped into Hindi cinema with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan-starrer film Khoobsurat with a song titled “Preet” in 2014, added: “With this song, you’ll hear a different side of Badshah.”

The singer further shared: “We’ve all seen his high-energy side, but here, you get to hear something much more vulnerable and real.”

Badshah steps away from his signature dynamic persona as he sprinkles a compelling dimension to the track. He adds a more restrained, profound and introspective performance for Inaam, which is released via Universal Music.