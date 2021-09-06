London: Jasprit Bumrah became Monday the quickest Indian fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in his 24th game, on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against England here Monday. Jasprit Bumrah surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev, who had taken 25 Tests to reach the 100-wicket mark in 1980. Bumrah reached the milestone mark when he cleaned up Ollie Pope (2).

Bumrah had made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018. Since then has been an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

The others in the list who were quickest to the 100-wicket mark are Irfan Pathan (28 Tests) and Mohammad Shami (29 Tests). Bumrah is now 22nd on the list of highest wicket takers for India in Tests, the list being led by spin legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Bumrah also has 108 ODI wickets and 59 T20I wickets under his belt. He has been one of the main strike bowlers for India in the last few years. Other than Ollie Pope, Bumrah also castled Jonny Bairstow with a beautiful yorker to put England on the back foot.