Manchester: India pacer Mohammed Siraj confirmed Monday Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the fourth Test beginning at Old Trafford Wednesday.

Bumrah, who has been earmarked to play in three Tests out of five due to workload management, had missed the second Test at Edgbaston that India won handsomely before returning for the following game at Lord’s which was lost by 22 runs.

With India trailing 1-2 and series on the line, former India captain Anil Kumble had recently spoken about the need to play the star pacer in the last two Tests.

Following the team’s first outdoor session in Manchester, Siraj at least cleared the suspense over Bumrah’s availability for the fourth Test.

“Jassi bhai will play as far as I know, our combination is changing day by day (due to injuries),” Siraj told reporters.

Asked about the plans specific to next game, he replied: “Our plan is to keep bowling in good areas considering how England play. We want them to play with patience like they played in the last match. We felt good about playing proper Test cricket,”

With Arshdeep Singh ruled out of the Manchester Test due to a hand injury, India have added seamer Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Nitish Reddy has also been ruled out of the entire series due to a knee injury, forcing the team to rejig its combination.

Akash Deep, nursing a groin injury, did not bowl in the main nets on Monday.

“Akash Deep, he has a groin issue, physios are examining. He bowled in the morning as well. Yet to get feedback from physio. Anshul has come in now that Arshdeep is injured. Good luck to him,” Siraj didn’t reveal much about the combination.

India’s pace spearhead Bumrah did not bowl long in the nets due to slippery nature of the surface before moving to the field of play for more overs under his belt.