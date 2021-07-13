Mumbai: Actor Jatin Sarna, who plays Yashpal Sharma in the upcoming cricket drama 83, mourned the death of former India batsman Yashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, who passed away Tuesday age 66.

Jatin posted a set of pictures on Instagram from his meeting with Sharma as well as the practice for the film 83.

“This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can’t believe, you cannot leave so soon, abhi toh paari baaki thi (the innings was not over yet),” wrote Jatin, as caption.

He added: “Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir… (our meeting was pending, I had to visit your place, we had to watch the film together and see your reactions.. shout out your name and tell the world who you are).”

“@yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you #83thefilm,” Sarna further wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin Sarna (@thejatinsarna)

Ranveer, who will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, dropped some broken heart emojis in the comment section.

83 tells the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983.