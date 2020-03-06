Udala: Jaundice is reportedly spreading at Nuasahi under Udala block in Mayurbhanj district where as many as 20 persons were affected by the disease. It has caused panic among villagers while a medical team visited the village Wednesday.

Some jaundice affected people were admitted to the CHC. Though they have returned home, they are yet to recover. Some affected people take homeopathic treatment.

The villagers alleged they have been facing water problems over last few years. Contaminated water could be the cause of jaundice, they said.

A seven-member medical team took stock of situation in the village. They have collected some blood samples from affected people, distributed medicines and halogen tablets to people.

The medical team advised people to drink boiled water till they find safe water. “After testing of water and blood samples, cause of the diseases will be ascertained. Accordingly, affected people will be provided treatment,” said Dr Anup Abhisekh, head of the medical team.