Bhubaneswar: Singer Javed Ali’s recent song ‘Janaabe Janiyaa’ has an Odisha connection. Music supervisor Saugato Roy Choudhury, a resident of Bhubaneswar, has worked as an artist coordinator for the project. He has assisted Gulraj Singh, the composer of the song as well as Manoj Yadav, the lyricist.

You can watch and hear the song by clicking on the link mentioned below.

https://youtu.be/yApIDzAO6YU?si=LCl9So8qxVqMVhWS

Both Gulraj and Manoj have created a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry with numerous hits.

Gulraj, hailing from Thane, began his musical journey at a young age, studying Hindustani classical music. He also ventured into western classical and jazz music with mentors George Almeida and Manikandan Pillai.

As an independent music composer and producer, his work in the Hindi film industry has garnered significant attention. Notable projects include the songs ‘Pakeezah’ and ‘Adarniya Ungli’ from the film Ungli and the title track of Fukrey 2. Gulraj’s talent has earned him accolades such as the GIMA (Global Indian Music Award) and the Mirchi Music Award. Additionally, he has collaborated with music legends like AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Salim-Sulaiman.

Gulraj’s recent work in the Marathi film Unaad has received global acclaim, and he continues to make waves in the industry, including his composition for the upcoming film Kakuda, starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha.

Manoj, on the other hand, is a prolific and a versatile writer who has written lyrics for several mainstream feature films (Hindi & Marathi), television commercials and show title tracks. He has written the famous ICC cricket World Cup (2011) anthem, ‘De Ghooma Ke’.