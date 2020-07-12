Nabarangpur: A BSF jawan who was kept at a temporary medical centre (TMC) here in this district after his recovery from COVID-19 has escaped.

The incident occurred July 10 and the same day the commandant of the 15th BSF Battalion lodged an FIR with Nabarangpur police station, the matter came to the fore only Sunday.

According to reports, the jawan had tested positive for COVID-19 June 24. He was then admitted to Nabarangpur COVID-19 hospital. He recovered from the disease June 30 and was discharged. He was shifted to the TMC set up at Nabarangpur Polytechnic College July 1. He was under observation there.

However, the jawan objected to his stay in the TMC and had applied for leave. But the BSF authorities had not granted him the leave citing prevailing coronavirus situation.

The jawan was found missing July 10, from the TMC. Immediately the police were informed and a (No-161/2020) was also registered under section 270 of IPC.

It was found out that the missing jawan is a resident of Kachipudi village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The jawan has been in home quarantine since Nabarangpur police passed information regarding his illness to their counterparts in Guntur. He will be shifted Monday to a TMC in his own district, sources said.

PNN