Bhubaneswar: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia Thursday said he will file his nomination papers for the Nuapada Assembly bypoll October 18.

BJP’s Central Election Committee Wednesday had announced Jay Dholakia’s name as its candidate for Nuapada by-poll, and he was to file his nomination papers Thursday.

Yes, we had decided to file nomination papersThursday. But, I received a call from our ‘Maharaj’ and he advised me to file nomination at the ‘Amrut Bela’ October 18. We give respect to the advice of our ‘Maharaj’ and therefore postponed the nomination filing plan today, Jay told reporters at his Nuapada residence.

Jay Dholakia, son of former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, was tipped to become BJD candidate for the by-poll, but he switched over to the ruling BJP last week and became the BJP candidate for the bypoll.

The Nuapada Assembly by-poll is necessitated due to the untimely demise of Rajendra Dholakia September 8. The voting will take place November 11.

It was planned that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Sigh Deo, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders would be present when Dholakia would file his nomination papers Thursday.

However, Jay Dholakia said that as per the plan, the chief minister and other senior leaders will attend a huge ‘Misran Parv’ (joining programme) to be attended by around 40,000 people.

Earlier, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi had also announced that he would file nomination papers October 18.

Though BJD has named its senior woman leader Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate for the Nuapada by-poll, she is yet to announce the date for filing her nomination paper. The process of nomination paper filing for the by-poll will continue till October 20, sources said.