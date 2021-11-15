Nayagarh: In a freak mishap, a JCB driver lost his life Monday after he was crushed to death under a huge stone while working at a quarry in Puania locality under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district. The deceased has been identified as Sushant Das of Odsinga village under Narsinghpur police limits in Cuttack district.

Sources said that a huge stone fell on the JCB Sushant was operating, crushing him to death instantly. The incident happened when stone mining was being carried out at a quarry in Puania.

However, Sushant’s family and locals have alleged foul play. They have said that Sushant had not been crushed by a stone. Instead he died due to a blast in the quarry. The deceased’s family also alleged that illegal mining of stone was going on at the quarry.

Police have sent Sushant’s body for post-mortem while an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of Sushant’s death.