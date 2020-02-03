Los Angeles: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez are ready to exchange wedding vows this summer. The couple announced their engagement last March.

“They are getting married this summer,” a source was quoted as saying by ‘US Weekly’.

Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, began dating in February of 2017. The singer was previously married to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She got married to singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and divorced in 2014. The two share twins Max and Emme.

Lopez was also briefly engaged to actor Ben Affleck in 2002, before separating in 2004.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and the ex-couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

The pop star is definitely trying to make the event elegant. “She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” a source said.

“Believe it or not, the couple is playing with the idea of a destination wedding. Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island,” the source added.

