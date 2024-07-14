Los Angeles: As rumours of separation between singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and film star Ben Affleck continue to swirl, JLo is spending quality time with Violet Affleck.

Recently, the singer-actress shared a short video on her Instagram stories, showing her taking a sunny summertime car ride with Violet, Ben’s daughter, in New York, reports People magazine.

In the footage, Lopez is in the front seat of a car with an open sunroof — wearing her wedding ring and sunglasses — as Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, look out the window.

JLo decorated the clip with a “Summertime” sticker and soundtracked it with The Kid LAROI’s “Girls.”

According to People, this outing comes as Lopez and Affleck, 51, have reportedly experienced some tension in their marriage in recent months, most recently spending Independence Day weekend apart.

A source said that JLo and Violet were seen shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton, New York, Saturday and were “surrounded by people” when they left but looked “unfazed.”

Another source said: “(JLo) seemed to be very happy shopping with Ben’s daughter. She had a big smile on her face.”

Lopez shared the family bonding moment on Instagram not long after WWD reported Friday that she and Violet were seen dress shopping at LoveShackFancy in Sag Harbor.

IANS