Hollywood star and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, who needs no introduction, continues to delight her fans with glimpses of her personal life. Known for her grace and glamour, Jessica recently took to social media to share highlights from a relaxing pool day with friends.

In the photos, she’s seen wearing a chic brown bikini adorned with a white floral pattern, showing off her toned figure. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Channeling chill – breathwork – friendship and selfcare.”

One of the slides also reveals her mindset for the new season, a beautifully minimalist message that reads:

“Joy in June. Upgrades in June. Nourishment in June. Excellence in June.”

Alongside the sun-soaked snapshots, the actress gave fans a peek into her serene sauna moments and deep, meaningful time with friends.

These refreshing spa and pool days follow her recent London outing, where she was seen getting cozy with a mystery man. However, a source told Us Weekly that the mom-of-three is simply enjoying her newfound single status.