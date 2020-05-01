Kantabanji: Officials of the Kantabanji Notified Area Council (NAC) in Bolangir district sealed Friday two jewellery shops for doing business during lockdown.

The lockdown is still in force and will continue till May 3. Earlier officials had given permission for some specific shops to open in the Kantabanji NAC area. Most of these shops were selling essential commodities. However, no permission was given to jewellery shops to open.

Banamali Jewellery and KK Jewellery shops on Road No-2 flouted lockdown orders. The owners were opening the shops daily and customers were visiting those. Also social distancing between the customers was not being maintained at either of the two shops.

On being informed, officials of Kantabanji NAC administration raided the shops, fined the owners Rs, 10,000 each and sealed the shops.

The team that raided the shops comprised of tehsildar Ashok Kumar Majhi, NAC, executive officer, Bishnupriya Mishra, sub- divisional police officer (SDPO) Saroj Kumar Patra and others.

PNN