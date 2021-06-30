Lucknow: The Jhansi railway station is now tipped for a change of name. It will now be named after Rani Lakshmibai, a pioneer of the first war of Independence in 1857. Jhansi District Magistrate Andre Vamsi has confirmed that a proposal in this regard has been sent to the state government.

According to sources in the government, the proposal is likely to be forwarded to the Centre soon for further action.

“Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma had recommended the change of the name of the railway station. We have given consent on the name-change and sent it to the state government,” Vamsi told reporters.

The Jhansi MP said that the proposal to rename the railway station was mooted about two years ago during a railways’ zonal meeting.

“The proposal was made in the presence of people’s representative of the Bundelkhand region. The decision was mentioned in the minutes of the meeting and now has gone to the state government for further action,” he said.

The state government, sources said, was preparing to forward the proposal to the Centre for further action. The Yogi Adityanath government has already changed the names of three prominent places — Allahabad to Prayagraj, Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

However, unlike Allahabad and Faizabad, there is no proposal to change the name of the city, Jhansi in this case. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been indicating that the state government would go ahead with the name-change, wherever it found necessary.

“We did what we felt was good. We renamed Mughalsarai after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Where there is a need, the government will take the steps required,” the Chief Minister had stated in a function some months ago.