Jajpur: The Kuakhia police in Jajpur district Tuesday took prime accused in Jharaphula Nayak death case Rakesh Swain on remand for three days.

According to a source, his interrogation has already started at Kuakhia police station with Jajpur SDPO leading the interrogation.

The police are learnt to extract some information relating to Jharaphula’s death. It is likely that the police will take the accused to the hotel in Bhubaneswar where he and Jharaphula had stayed for crime scene reconstruction.

Notably, Kuakhia police in Jajpur district had recovered the college student’s body near Mulapal January 27. The Twin City Commissionerate Police had arrested Swain from his residence at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar January 28 night and handed him over to Jajpur police.

The story behind the crime

Jharaphula, a resident of Jashipur in Mayurbhanj district, was a Ramadevi Women’s University Plus-III second-year student. Due to lockdown restrictions, Jharaphula was staying at her house. During this period Rakesh made acquaintances with her. Rakesh was engaged in underground pipe laying work in her village. Thereafter, the girl met Rakesh on several occasions in Bhubaneswar.

It was January 26 when Rakesh and Jharaphula had checked into OYO Shiv Sai Guest House, Dharma Vihar in Bhubaneswar and stayed at room no. 201 of the hotel.

Swain reportedly found Jharaphula in an unconscious state at the hotel room on the morning of January 27 and called up his friend Shekhar seeking his help. While Shekhar drove the scooter, Rakesh rode pillion making the unconscious girl sit between them. They were spotted leaving the place around 7 AM.

Rakesh initially intended to hospitalise Jharaphula at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But on the way, he realized that she had already died and changed his decision. The two friends rode all the way to Jajpur on the scooter and allegedly dumped the body on the roadside at around 9 am.

