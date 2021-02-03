Jajpur: Kuakhia police have intensified their probe into the Jharaphula Nayak death case.

They took the prime accused Rakesh Kumar Swain, who is on a three-day police remand, to Dialkhari road near Mulapal Chowk Tuesday afternoon.

Rakesh had dumped Jharaphula’s body there. He demonstrated how he had thrown the body. He also divulged before the police that he and his friend who were travelling on a scooter with the body had first stopped at a spot, which is about 100 metres away from Dialkhari road, to throw away Jharaphula’s mobile phone into a groundnut field. Now the police are searching for the mobile phone.

At the same time, the deceased’s father Ramakanta Nayak and her elder brother, residents of Jashipur in Mayurbhanj district, were summoned to Kuakhia police station. They were interrogated till the evening.

The police have taken the mobile phone used by Jharaphula’s elder brother into their custody. As of now, the police are on the job of retrieving information from the mobile phone to know how many times the family members spoke with the deceased, what were the topics, when and how many messages were received from Jharaphula’s mobile phone.

The police are also trying to find out whether the messages that were sent from Jharaphula’s mobile phone were sent by Jharphula herself or had she already died by that time and the messages were sent by Rakesh from her mobile phone.

“We have taken the deceased’s mobile phone into our custody only to know whether the deceased was alive then or Rakesh was sending messages from her phone,” said an official.

At the same time, two employees of a Bhubaneswar based guest house were also summoned by Kuakhia police for interrogation.

On the other hand, the deceased’s father has alleged that Ramesh has kept many things to himself and not divulged before the police.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to share information regarding arrest of Rakesh’s associate and seizure of the scooty used in the crime.

When contacted, investigating officer Chinmay Kumar Nayak said that they will crack the case soon.

Notably, the body of Jharaphula was found by the roadside at Mulapal Chowk under Kuakhia police limits January 27 morning.

One day later, Kuakhia police with the help of Commissionerate Police arrested Rakesh from his residence at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar. January 26 night, Jharaphula, a student of Rama Devi Women’s University had stayed along with Rakesh in room no-201 of Shivasai Guest House located in Dharma Vihar area of Bhubaneswar city.

