Jajpur: Following the arrest of the second accused, Jajpur police Monday admitted that Jharaphula Nayak, 22, a girl student of Ramadevi University (RD) in Bhubaneswar, was murdered. This was stated by Jajpur SP Rahul PR in video clip released Monday. He said that there is no doubt that Jharaphula Nayak was murdered. He also said that the third person accused in the case is still absconding. The second accused has been identified as Amaresh Rout. He runs a fast-food stall at Sundarpada haat under Airfield police station in Bhubaneswar. He was absconding since the incident.

The prime accused in the sensational murder case, Rakesh Swain, the boyfriend of the deceased, was arrested by police a few days after Jharaphula’s body was found dumped at the roadside in Kuakhia of Jajpur district.

The SP, in video clip, said the second accused Amaresh, has been arrested for his involvement in the murder conspiracy. He is a friend of the main accused and belongs to the same village.

He assisted Rakesh by booking a room (No. 201) on his behalf at the OYO guest house at Dharma Vihar in Bhubaneswar where Jharaphula was murdered. He was absconding after the murder but arrested Sunday following a tip-off, the SP said.

Now, documents and evidence collection regarding the murder from the forensic lab is at an advance stage, the SP added. However, further investigation is on to find out how she was killed. Attempts are being made to nab the other accused, Sekhar. The arrested accused Amaresh will be taken on remand for further interrogation if the situation demands, the SP said

Reports said that Rakesh and Amaresh allegedly murdered Jharaphula in the private guest house in Bhubaneswar, January 26. Later, Rakesh with the help of another accomplice Sekhar carried the girl’s body by a two-wheeler and dumped it on the roadside near Mulapala Chowk under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district.