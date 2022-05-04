Nabarangpur/Umerkote: Jharigaon MLA Prakash Majhi Tuesday landed in the soup after a woman lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar alleging sexual exploitation and murder threat by the former.

The district units of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alleged that police are not receiving her written complaint as Majhi is a BJD MLA.

Both the opposition parties staged protests and demanded stringent action against the MLA. They also burnt the effigy of the legislator during the protests, Tuesday.

BJP workers led by Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond staged a demonstration outside Umerkote block office. Both the parties addressing separate press meets warned to intensify their agitation if suitable action is not taken against the accused MLA.

“The MLA after having physical relationship with the woman for three years has threatened to kill her. However, police are not registering the complaint against the MLA of the ruling party,” district Congress president Muna Tripathy said.

BJP has questioned as to whose behest the police are trying to protect the legislator. The saffron party has also demanded disqualification of the MLA.

District Congress vice-president Dillip Behera and secretary Pari Sahu attended the press meet organised by the Congress while district BJP president Jagdish Chandra Majhi, state executive member Kanhu Das were present at the presser of the saffron party.

Efforts to contact the MLA on his mobile phone went in vain as his phone was found switched off.