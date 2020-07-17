Joda: Local police here Friday busted an explosive smuggling racket and arrested a Jharkhand based smuggler who is wanted in connection with his wife’s murder.

Police seized an Innova car carrying explosives near Ranashala on NH-520 in Keonjhar district and arrested the accused.

The accused has been identified as Kunal Kumar Mishra. He was absconding after murdering his wife in Chaibasa area in Jharkhand. A murder case is pending against him at Chaibasa police station.

It is being suspected that illegal transaction of explosive material had been going on for a long time.

Police were tipped off about Kunal’s movement and subsequently, vehicles were being checked at Ranashala Ghats Friday when the cops intercepted the Innova and found 15 explosive electronic detonators and 15 slurry power gel weighing125 gram each.

The accused revealed his involvement in the illegal business during interrogation, a source in the police said. Meanwhile, he is said to have married another woman in Bhuyan Bastia area.