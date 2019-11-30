Dumka (Jharkhand): A court here Saturday sentenced 23 people, including eight women, to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old murder case in Dumka district.

The Additional District and Session Judge (4th), Debashish Mahapatra convicted the 23 accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 140 (unlawful assembly), Public Prosecutor AB Singh said.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of 23 convicted people.

According to the FIR filed by Dilip Kunwar with the Hansdiha police station of the district, a group of people attacked his family members when they went to cut paddy November 18, 2010 and Satyanarayan Kunwar was killed in the incident.

The two sides had a running dispute over a piece of land.

PTI