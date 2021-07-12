Ranchi: This year Rath Yatra could not take place in Jharkhand as the state govt had denied permission for it. In the wake of coronavirus the state government has this year also denied the permission to organise the Rath Yatra at the historic Jaganathpur Temple.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the people to offer prayers to Lord Jaganath in their homes. He said that due to coronavirus this year also the Rath Yatra is not being organised.

He said that due to the pandemic the government is taking some tough decisions. He said that the pandemic has orphaned children while many people have lost their lives. The Chief Minister said that for the sake of the people the government was forced to close the educational institutions, shops were closed and entry from other states was stopped.

The Chief Minister said that he himself is pained when the Rath Yatra is not taken out but when the present will be safe then only the future will be safe. He said that when the people will be safe then only the state and the county will remain safe.

Acting president of Jaganathpur Mandir Nyas Samiti had sent a application to the state government seeking permission to organise the Rath Yatra in a traditional manner. However citing the reason of Covid-19 the state government has denied permission, apart from that permission has been also denied to organise the Mela at Mausi Badi.

After permission was granted to organise the Rath Yatra in Puri preparations had also commenced in Ranchi in full swing to organise the Rath Yatra with the temple management having got the chariot repaired and painted.