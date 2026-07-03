Bhubaneswar: An inmate in Jharapda Special Jail was tested HIV positive, with the total number of positive cases reaching to eight, officials informed Thursday. According to sources, the inmate was recently arrested by Mahila police station in a rape case. During medical examination, the accused tested positive. The jail authorities wrote to the Special POCSO Court, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office and DG headquarters and informed about the incident. “The HIV positive inmates are put in separate cells and are being treated by Capital Hospital. Barring the recent case, 7 other inmates tested positive for HIV a long time ago and have been undergoing treatment,” said Jharapada Jail Superintendent Sarbeswar Sahoo. The jail authorities have taken necessary precautions and steps as per instructions of healthcare professionals’ to prevent the spread of the disease, Sahoo said. The disclosure has created a tense atmosphere, with concerns mounting over the spread of infections and the overall health infrastructure inside the jail.

Authorities have assured that medical monitoring and preventive measures are being strengthened. Meanwhile, in a bid to tighten surveillance, 32 AI-powered cameras have been installed along the jail’s perimeter walls. These cameras, expected to become fully operational soon, will monitor activities of prisoners and help curb smuggling of narcotics and contraband into the facility.

Officials believe the AI system will provide a much-needed boost to prison security. The jail has faced repeated controversies in recent months. Earlier, seven inmates were hospitalised in critical condition after consuming excessive amounts of cough syrup and expired medicines, initially suspected to be food poisoning.