Bhubaneswar/Jharsuguda: More trouble seems to have mounted for the woman additional tehsildar of Jharsuguda who was recently caught assaulting an elderly fruit vendor and his minor family member as two separate petitions were filed in OHRC and NHRC, Friday.

The lady officer, Jogita Tirkey, currently holds the post of additional tehsildar of Jharsuguda. Rights activist Pradipta Kumar Nayak has filed a petition before the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) while another activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has lodged a petition with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the issue.

They have sought Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victim and stringent action against the lady tehsildar following an independent enquiry in this regard.

“She (Tirkey) may be immediately suspended from her duty as one Collector had been suspended due to a similar act in Chhattisgarh just a few days before,” applicant Pradipta Nayak pleaded before the OHRC.

Notably, the tehsildar Wednesday thrashed the old man and his minor grandson, who were running a watermelon shop at Bombay square in Jharsuguda town, mercilessly in full public view.

The only ‘crime’ of the elderly victim was that he made a few minutes’ delay in closing his makeshift shop during the lockdown that day. This act of the elderly man infuriated the lady officer who allegedly assaulted him and one of his family members with a wooden stick.

The tehsildar later received flak from several quarters after the video of her beating the duo went viral on social media within a few hours.

PNN