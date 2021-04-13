Jharsuguda: A couple’s hanging bodies were recovered from a house at Kishanpada village under Rengali area in Banharpali police limits of Jharsuguda district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday. The couple is learnt to have died by suicide after their respective families denied their wedding following mismatch of their horoscopes.

According to a source, the deceased 27-year-old youth from Kishanpada village and the 22-year-old girl from Sambalpur district were in a relationship. After they disclosed their relationship before their families, they had agreed to a wedding since they belonged to the same caste. However, after the horoscopes did not match, the families changed their stance.

Several days later, the family members of the youth fixed his wedding with another girl. It was scheduled to be solemnized May 5. But the man was not happy over this. He brought the girl Sunday to his house and slept in a room. In the morning, when they did not come out even after a long wait, the family members knocked on the doors but got no answers.

They immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot, broke the door open only to find them hanging from the roof.

Registering a case, the police recovered the bodies for postmortem and launched a probe.

