Jharsuguda: Police conducted a surprise raid at Jharsuguda District Jail Thursday morning as part of a special drive to strengthen security and prevent the entry of prohibited items into the prison. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Gundala Raghavendra Reddy.

A police team searched all barracks, common areas and inmates’ personal belongings during the inspection. During the search, police seized several banned items, including bidis, tobacco, gutkha pouches, matchboxes, razor blades and a lighter from inside the jail premises. An investigation has been initiated to determine how the prohibited materials entered the prison.

The police also reviewed the security arrangements, including the prison boundary wall, CCTV surveillance network, inmate management system and monitoring of visitors. Jail authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce prison rules and further strengthen security measures to prevent any criminal activity inside the facility. SP Raghavendra said Jharsuguda police remain committed to maintaining strict security in the jail.