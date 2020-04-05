Jharsuguda: After conducting a door to door awareness program to raise awareness about coronavirus pandemic, Jharsuguda Police have taken a novel path to spread the message by urging people to ‘stay home’ through a song.

The officials not only gained attention but also were praised by all section of the society for their creativity.

A team of police personnel headed by Jharsuguda SP Aswini Mohanty, took the initiative to spread message through song.

“Our officials are always on the lookout for innovative ways of creating awareness campaigns and are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the people,” Mohanty said.

The local administration has imposed restrictions on movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles in the town from Saturday amid nationwide lockdown. The police urged the residents to walk and buy essential items from nearby shops, which remain open from 6:00 am till 11:00 am.