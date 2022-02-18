Jharsuguda: Lakhanpur police has registered three cases and Rengali police two regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing panchayat elections in Jharsuguda district. According to sources, Damayanti Sa, the samiti member candidate of Kusraloi panchayat under Lakhanpur block, along with some of her supporters had allegedly distributed money to voters Wednesday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms. Lakhanpur tehsildar Anuranjan Gete had filed a police complaint in this regard.

Similarly, some outsiders had also distributed money Thursday among voters at Ainlapada. When BJP workers opposed it, a clash broke out between the two sides.

BJP leader Rajkumar Sahu had filed a complaint at the police station in this regard Thursday.

In Pandari panchayat, sarpanch candidate Subansini Sahu’s husband Gourang Sahu had abused and threatened Debadhicharan Pradhan of Balanda village over phone regarding votes. Pradhan has filed a complaint in this regard.

Two similar cases regarding MCC violation have been filed with Rengali police Thursday.

Jharsuguda superintendent of police (SP) Bikash Chandra Das said police have started investigations into the cases.