Jharsuguda: Amid the largest isolation exercise in India, awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic has steadily been rising. Both the Centre and the Odisha government are coming out with innovative ideas to develop awareness among the citizens about the importance of lockdown.

Two siblings from this town are also contributing to this awareness campaign in their own unique manner. The duo is making paintings that portray the importance of ‘social distancing’ in breaking the coronavirus chain. They are captioning the paintings with witty and inspiring slogans. They are then distributing those among the people of this town. The two – Rishi Das and Vaishnavi Das are primary school students

“Bhid Bulati Hai Magar Janeka Nahin” (Crowd is calling but don’t go outside), “Ghare Ruhantu Sustha Ruhantu” (Stay Home, Stay Healthy), “Bhida Ru Durare Ruhantu” (Stay away from Crowd), “Niyamita Hata Dhuantu” (Wash your hands regularly), “Corona Tharu Jadi Banchibara Achhi Ghare Ruha”, (Stay home, stay safe from Corona) are some of the captions on the paintings done by the brother, sister duo.

Rishi and Vaishnavi are studying in class five and three respectively. As the whole country is under lockdown all schools and colleges are closed. The siblings’ are making the best out of their free time.

“We came across the idea while watching television,” Rishi quipped when asked on his idea.

While, Vaishnavi writes the slogans in plain papers, Rishi gives colours to those. Then they distribute the paintings to their neighbours, relatives and even those passing through their locality. They also have pasted the paintings on the walls of their house and on other houses in their locality. The message is clear: ‘stay indoors, stay safe’.

It should be stated here that Rishi in the recent past has met with an accident and suffered a fracture in his hand. But that hasn’t stopped him from continuing his work.

“I have seen both Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to stay at home. So, we decided to tell the people regarding the importance of staying indoors through our paintings and captions,” said Vaishnavi.

Very wise head on such small shoulders. If some of the so called ‘seniors’ had such wise heads, India would have certainly benefitted.

Is Kanika Kapoor reading this!!

PNN