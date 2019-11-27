Cuttack: A 19-year-old girl and her mother were arrested Wednesday hours after throwing acid and attacking a 30-year-old man in Jagatpur area here late Tuesday night, an official said.

According to Jagatpur police, accused Saraswati Nayak alias Payal and her mother Chandrama have been taken into custody on charges of throwing acid on Alekh Barik with whom Payal was in a relationship.

The incident occurred around 11 pm Tuesday when Alekh had gone to meet Payal upon her request.

“The duo was in a relationship and things were rosy until recently when Payal learnt about Alekh’s scheduled engagement with another girl, which did not go down well with her. An enraged Payal and her family hatched a plot to attack Alekh. Accordingly, she called Alekh for a meeting near her house last night,” added the official.

The official further said Alekh, who owns a saloon at Jagatpur Square, met Payal a few metres away from her house.

“The duo picked up a quarrel over Alekh’s engagement and soon Payal’s mother and father joined the altercation. Payal, meanwhile, took out a bottle of acid and splashed the content on Alekh, leaving him critically injured. Chandrama, on the other hand, chased the victim with a dagger for a few metres,” the official pointed out.

Alekh who suffered serious burn injuries in his face and neck ran for cover. Hearing him scream in agony, his brother came to his recue and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital here. Alekh’s condition is stated to be critical till the last report came in.

Jagatpur police have registered a case (396/19) in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by Alekh’s brother.