Bhubaneswar: The Balianta police Friday arrested a 21-year-old man under POCSO Act for allegedly plotting to kill a minor girl after she refused to give in to his repeated demands for marriage. IIC, Balianta police station, Rabindranath Meher identified the accused as Rajkishore Naik, who lives with his parents in Bandhamula Sahi area. He said Naik came in touch with the girl when the latter visited her maternal uncle’s house during her college breaks earlier this year.

“Thereafter, Rajkishore started meeting the victim frequently near her college. They later caught up at different places on a regular basis,” Meher said. Some days ago, Rajkishore offered a lift to the girl on his bike when she was waiting for an auto to go back home, to which she agreed. At Brahmanasarangi Chaak, Rajkishore stopped at a shop and gave the victim a sedative-laced drink, Meher said. “After consuming the spiked drink, the victim felt dizzy. Rajkishore then took her to Jayadev Vatika and clicked several pictures of her after disrobing her,” the IIC said.

Several days later, Rajkishore allegedly started coercing the girl to marry him by threatening to make her photos public. He also allegedly issued death threats to the victim and her family members, if they did not agree to his demands. “However, the girl refused to give in to his demands,” Meher said. Police said Wednesday, Rajkishore went to the girl’s house with a plan to kill her as her family members were away. However, upon sighting him, the girl screamed for help. Some neighbours gathered and caught hold of Rajkishore and later handed him over to police. Balianta police seized a sharp weapon from Rajkishore, who was produced before a local court Friday for remand.