Bhubaneswar: Major telecom operator Reliance Jio added over 3.15 lakh new subscribers and continued its excellent record of being the most preferred mobile service provider in Odisha in the month of May 2019 and achieved over 30 per cent subscriber market share in the state, as per the latest subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Monday.

TRAI’s report claimed that Jio added 3.15 lakh new subscribers in the same month followed by Bharti Airtel which added a marginal 2345 subscribers in May, 2019. The report also claimed that all other mobile service providers lost their subscribers in the month in the state.

With the subscriber data released for May 2019, overall mobile subscriber base in the state in the first five months of 2019 came down by nearly 6 lakh. “During these five months, Reliance Jio topped by adding subscribers with over 17.2 lakhs new subscribers joining the all 4G network of Jio. In the meantime, Vodafone Idea lost over 12.3 lakh subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel which lost over 10.6 lakh subscribers in the first five months of 2019. Apart from Jio, BSNL was the only other operator to have added subscribers in these five-month period adding nearly 2 lakhs to its subscriber base,” report claims.

TRAI also stated that Jio added the highest number of subscribers in May 2019 by adding over 81.8 lakh subscribers in the country, while Vodafone Idea lost nearly 57 lakh subscribers in the month, followed by Bharti Airtel which lost over 15 lakh subscribers in the same period.