Patna: Jitan Ram Manjhi, president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), was Thursday appointed pro-tem speaker of Bihar legislative Assembly.

At the swearing in ceremony held in Raj Bhawan on Thursday, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administered him the oath of office.

Manjhi said: “I have been part of the Bihar assembly and council for more than 34 years and held several top posts including that of chief minister. As I am the senior-most legislator in Bihar. Getting the responsibility of pro-tem speaker is a great honour.”

Manjhi has been made pro-tem Speaker for two days (November 23 and 24) till the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is elected.

“My job as protem speaker will end after house will elect new speaker,” Manjhi said.

Sources have said that former minister Nand Kishore Yadav is the frontrunner for the post of Speaker.

IANS