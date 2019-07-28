Srinagar: In the first visit of its kind, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, has visited the Srinagar Central Jail to inspect various facilities being provided to the prisoners and listen to their grievances, officials said Sunday.

Officials said the Chief Justice Saturday inspected various arrangements related to diet, health, hygiene, sanitation, prisoners’ barracks, vocational training and medical facilities put in place for inmates.

She was received by DGP Prisons V.K. Singh and was presented with a Guard of Honour. “She took a round of the jail premises and interacted with the inmates. The Chief Justice was accompanied by A.R. Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice,” an official said.

Mittal said the aim of the judiciary is to provide legal aid services to all inmates. She emphasised that there is a need to generate awareness among the inmates about their rights, adding efforts are being made to link the courts with the jails for trial purpose.

“V.K. Singh, DGP (prisons), informed the Chief Justice that there are 3,394 inmates in the J&K prisons which include 137 female inmates. He said that out of the sanctioned strength of 1,581 posts, currently 911 are filled while as 670 posts are vacant which include nine doctors and 30 para-medics,” the official added.

“Singh also told her that vocational training in trades like carpentry, electrician, cutting and tailoring, crewel work, computers and paper machine are being imparted in the jail.”

“Besides sports, cultural activities and library, television sets have been provided in all barracks for the recreation of inmates. He apprised the Chief Justice about the e-Prisons Management System in which data of prisoners is computerized and shared on a National Portal.”

The DGP said that steps are being taken to modernise the interview rooms and to further streamline interview procedure in the jails. “He also talked about the ongoing e-courts project and new jail manual which is in the final stage,” the official added.