Jammu: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and people are participating in the development process, Lt Governor GC Murmu said Wednesday. He assured that no stone will be left unturned for the rapid development of the Union Territory.

“The administration is reviewing the situation continuously and all the formal communication channels would be restored in the coming days,” Murmu told reporters after inaugurating the upgraded Maulana Azad Stadium here.

“Jammu, of course, was normal and the other part (Kashmir) is also normal. The people are cooperative and they have understood and are now participating in the development process,” he added.

The stadium was renovated at a cost of Rs 40 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package to host national and international cricket matches. It is the first such facility in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the partial restoration of the Internet services in Kashmir and 2G mobile internet services in five districts of Jammu region after being snapped in August last year following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, Murmu said ‘this is the beginning and we are reviewing the situation continuously’.

“We are hopeful of restoring the normal communication channels in the coming days. We will see how it is going to be utilised and accordingly relax everything,” Murmu informed.

Murmu however, declined to comment when asked about reports claiming involvement of arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh in Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy last year. “It is a matter of investigation and if he is involved it will come out. I will not make any further comment on that.”

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Murmu said, “We have assessed the situation and we have tried to relax many things (over the past six months). Now we are freeing the internet also, particularly broadband. We started from January 1 and we would like to see that everything goes normal…I know the children are also affected and they require such kind of facilities for their academic purpose and to see the development all around.”

The LG pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid development in all spheres over the past one-and-a-half year, contrary to the earlier when hardly any money was spent and the vital projects were left languishing.

“We will not leave any stone unturned for the development of J&K,” Murmu asserted. “We would like to encourage the people’s participation from the grass-root level for overall development of village, localities and regions,” added Murmu.

PTI