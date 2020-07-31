Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone was released Friday from nearly a year-long detention, officials said. Sajad Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year, the officials informed.

Lone also confirmed his release by taking to Twitter. “Finally five days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon,” Lone said in a tweet.

The JKPC chairman was moved to his residence here in February this ear and placed under house arrest, the officials said. They stated that Lone was taken into custody on August 5. It happened when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the erstwhile state into two union territories.

Lone, a former Cabinet Minister in the PDP-BJP coalition, was kept at makeshift jail at Centaur hotel on the banks of the famous Dal Lake. Other leaders from mainstream parties were also kept there before they all were moved to MLA hostel here. However, in February, Lone and PDP leader Waheed Parra were moved to their residences and were kept under house arrest.

