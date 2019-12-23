Ranchi: The JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 42 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly till 12 noon Monday, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 28 seats.

The JMM is leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner Congress is ahead in 13 and the RJD in five.

The JVM(P) is ahead in four seats while the AJSU Party is leading in three constituencies.

The CPI-ML(Liberation) and the NCP are leading in one seat each while independent candidates are ahead in two constituencies.

Among the seats that the BJP is leading are Baghmara, Bhawanathpur, Daltonganj, Dhanbad, Dumka, Gandey, Ghatsila, Hatia, Hazaribagh, Jama, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Jamua, Jarmundi, Kanke, Khunti, Madhupur, Mahagama, Panki, Potka, Ramgarh and Rajmahal.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur (East) seat over independent candidate Saryu Roy by a slender margin of 156 votes.

Urban Development Minister and BJP candidate C P Singh is leading by 15,857 votes over his nearest JMM rival Mahua Maji in Ranchi seat.

Labour Minister and BJP candidate Raj Paliwar is leading by 1,289 votes over his nearest rival Haji Hussain Ansari of the JMM in Madhupur seat.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate Dinesh Oraon is trailing by over 9,262 votes in Sisai seat.

The JMM is leading in Baharagora, Borio, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Dumri, Ghatsila, Garhwa, Ichagarh, Jugsalai, Kharasawan, Latehar, Littipara, Manoharpur, Saraikella and Maheshpur seats.

Opposition alliance chief ministerial candidate and JMM working president Hemant Soren is leading in Barhait seat over BJP’s Simon Malto by 6,190 votes and is trailing by 2,427 votes behind state welfare minister and BJP candidate Lois Marandi in Dumka seat.

The seats where the Congress is leading are Barkagaon, Barhi, Pakur, Bermo, Jagannathpur, Kolebira, Manika and Bokaro while the RJD is ahead in Deoghar, Chatra, Kodarma, Chattarpur and Godda constituencies.

The AJSU Party is ahead in Chandankyari, Gomia, Mandu and Silli constituencies.

Uma Kant Rajak of AJSU Party is leading by 2,110 votes over his nearest rival state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister and BJP candidate Amar Kumar Bauri in Chandankiyari seat.

Former deputy chief minister and AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto is leading by 4,287 votes over JMM candidate Seema Devi in Silli seat.

Former chief minister and JVM(P) president Babulal Marandi is leading by 5,980 votes over his nearest rival Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI-ML(Liberation) in Dhanwar seat.

PTI