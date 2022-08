Baripada: Odisha JMM general secretary Rama Chandra Hansda has been suspended from the party for six years for alleged anti-party activities.

JMM state president Anjani Soren announced the decision to suspend Hansda at a press meet Wednesday at its state office in Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj.

Soren alleged that the former MP had conspired to weaken the organisation.

PTI