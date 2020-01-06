Kolkata: Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the city’s Jadavpur area Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said.

Students of the Jadavpur University, activists of the SFI and members of other Left outfits took out a rally protesting against the violence at JNU campus. A march was also taken out by the BJP on the issue and both the sides came face to face at Sulekha More, leading to a brawl.

Police put up barricades and blocked both the rallies, however, allegedly abuses were hurled and slogans and counter-slogans raised by the two sides.

After repeated attempts to calm the situation, officials said police baton-charged to disperse the rallyists.

