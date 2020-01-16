New Delhi: The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) will take a final call Thursday on the future course of action as regards its movement against a recent hostel fee hike, members of the union said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the university administration said nearly 5,400 students had registered for the winter semester. Wednesday was the last day for registration.

Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry officials spoke Wednesday to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to take stock of the situation.

The JNUSU has been observing a registration boycott over the issue, while the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) is on a ‘non-cooperation’ mode with the administration, which has led to a stalemate in the university.

The JNUTA had a meeting with HRD ministry officials Wednesday, where they reiterated their demand for VC M Jagadesh Kumar’s removal, citing ‘irregularities’ in faculty recruitment and other issues.

The teachers’ association held a general body meeting Wednesday, but could not arrive at a consensus. The meeting will continue on Friday.

According to JNUTA president DK Lobiyal, the previous semester has not been completed owing to the situation in the university and the administration is stressing on starting the new semester. He said they would take a call on how to finish the previous semester and ensure that student’’ academics were taken care of as also on ways of engaging with the students.

“He said the classes were going on and more students joining in. The registration figures have crossed 5,000 and the university will take a call Thursday on further extension of the registration date or the future course of action,” a senior HRD ministry official said.

