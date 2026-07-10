Bhubaneswar: A group of job aspirants in Odisha has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to restore the waiting list system in government recruitment examinations, saying its absence has left many vacancies unfilled and deprived deserving candidates of employment opportunities.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar Mishra and other job aspirants said the waiting list system, which was earlier in place for Odisha government recruitment, was discontinued by the previous government. They said the system ensured that if selected candidates declined appointments or failed to join, the resulting vacancies could be filled promptly from the waiting list without initiating a fresh recruitment process.

The aspirants said the discontinuation of the waiting list has resulted in several sanctioned posts remaining vacant, causing delays in recruitment and depriving eligible candidates of fair opportunities despite qualifying in the selection process.

They urged the CM to reintroduce the waiting list system in recruitment examinations conducted by agencies such as the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), and other government recruiting bodies.

The memorandum expressed hope that restoring the waiting list mechanism would make the recruitment process more efficient, transparent, and beneficial for both the government and job seekers.