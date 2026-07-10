Brahmapur: A 24-year-old woman was hospitalised with over 75 per cent burn injuries after she allegedly tried to end life by setting herself on fire at her in-laws’ house in Basudevnagar third lane under Nimakhandi police limits in Ganjam district Thursday.

The woman, identified as Rajalakshmi Mishra, wife of Kali Prasad Mishra, allegedly poured petrol over her body and set herself ablaze, police said. She was initially admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur. As the hospital does not have a dedicated burn care unit, doctors provided preliminary treatment before shifting her to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment. Before her transfer, a team of doctors recorded her dying declaration in the presence of police officials. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

A scientific team examined the scene and collected evidence, including a partially burnt saree, hair samples, broken glass pieces, a petrol bottle and a matchbox, as part of the forensic investigation. According to police, Kali Prasad of Chikiti area under Ganjam district’s K Nuagaon police station limits married Rajalakshmi two years ago. Rajalakshmi is the daughter of a retired schoolteacher. The couple lived with Kali Prasad’s mother and younger brother at Basudevnagar.

Police said frequent domestic disputes led Kali Prasad to move to Bhubaneswar, while Rajalakshmi returned to her parental home. Rajalakshmi came to her in-laws’ house Thursday morning, saying she wanted to collect some of her belongings. After entering the house, she went upstairs. Moments later, family members heard her screaming. Her younger brother-in-law rushed upstairs and found her engulfed in flames, while her elderly mother-in-law was inside the house. Rajalakshmi was rescued and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur.

On being informed, Nimakhandi police reached the hospital and recorded her statement as she was in critical condition. She was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment. Police said Kali Prasad will be questioned as part of the probe. Investigators suspect Rajalakshmi attempted suicide following prolonged domestic discord, though the exact circumstances are still unclear.